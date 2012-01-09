* Funding costs, balance-sheet reduction seen hurting-memo

* Will exit or slash shipping, property, plane finance

* Will cut travel, entertainment expenses by 5 pct in 2012

* Toxic-asset sales to free up 1.3 bln eur through 2013

By Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard

PARIS, Jan 9 French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) is forecasting a "significant" drop in 2012 investment-bank revenue compared with 2011, weighed by higher funding costs and efforts to slash its balance sheet, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.

France's second-biggest listed bank has also decided to exit or strongly reduce property, shipping and aircraft financing activities, as well as physical energy trading in North America, according to the 245-page memo sent to employee representatives.

"(SocGen) CIB expects a significant drop in revenues for 2012 compared with 2011, weighed by higher charges linked to funding and balance-sheet reduction," the memo said.

A spokeswoman for SocGen said the bank had already warned that its moves to cut debt and shrink its balance sheet would see revenues fall by 750 million euros ($955.32 million). "(This) is a significant drop and excludes charges linked to asset sales," she said.

Like many of its peers across the European bank sector, SocGen is cutting jobs and scaling back lending in the face of a festering eurozone debt crisis that has frozen funding markets and that cut its share price by more than half in 2011.

SocGen Chief Executive Frederic Oudea, who rose to the top spot after a 2008 rogue trading scandal almost brought the bank to its knees, has reshuffled management and brought in a new chief financial officer formerly at rival Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) to tackle the grisly market environment.

"It is necessary to take additional measures to restore the business' competitiveness," the memo said.

The new team's investment-banking strategy will focus on core markets like Europe and activities such as commodities financing and equity derivatives, where SocGen has a long-standing competitive edge, according to the memo.

There will be "selective" investments in emerging markets like Brazil, China, Turkey and India, the memo said.

But overall lending and costs will come down to help preserve capital in an environment where funds are rare. The bank is to cut discretionary spending by 5 percent in 2012 and will sell "toxic" assets left over from the last financial crisis to free up 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) through 2013.

"The aim is to bring SocGen's CIB costs back down to their 2010 levels," the memo said, without giving a precise calendar.

"INDEBTED" FRANCE

SocGen's investment-bank division was its biggest revenue and profit generator in 2010, back when funding markets took a positive view of French banks and allowed them to borrow cheaply.

But a dramatic flare-up of the eurozone debt crisis and fears over the financial firepower of French banks -- seen as relatively dependent on short-term wholesale funding to paper over their liquidity cracks -- have made 2011 a watershed year.

Acknowledging the sharp rise in the cost of insuring against a default of SocGen since before last summer, the bank's memo blamed investor perceptions of France as "an indebted country...that cannot intervene in the event of a liquidity crisis."

The memo also admitted the bank had a serious lack of deposits -- a valuable source of funding -- in U.S. dollars, unlike larger arch-rival BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), which owns BancWest.

Beyond SocGen-specific issues, the macroeconomic outlook for its key investment-bank markets like France, Germany, Britain and the U.S. has "strongly deteriorated", the bank said.

Tougher capital and liquidity requirements under the incoming "Basel III" regime have also dramatically pushed up the cost of doing business using the bank's own balance sheet.

The end scenario should not dramatically change the investment bank's profile, SocGen said: financial-market revenues will account for 65 percent of the unit's revenue, with the rest coming from financing and advisory.

In terms of geography, France and Western Europe will account for 60 percent of the unit's revenues; Central Europe, Middle East and Africa will account for 10 percent; the Americas will represent 20 percent; Asia, finally, will be around 10 percent.

But SocGen admitted it would have to go on a diet and create a lighter version of itself. "The CIB will be a lot more economical in terms of consumption of capital, balance-sheet and liquidity, with a 30 percent drop in liquidity consumption."

($1 = 0.7851 euros)

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard)

