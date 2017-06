MADRID Jan 10 Spain's second-biggest bank, BBVA, said on Tuesday it would take a hit of 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)on its 2011 results due to an adjustment in goodwill for its U.S. unit.

The adjustment would have no affect on the bank's liquidity, solvency or dividend policy, it said, but would positively affect core capital, increasing this metric by 400 million euros. ($1 = 0.7851 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)