PARIS Jan 10 Credit Foncier, the real
estate unit of French cooperative banking group BPCE, said on
Tuesday that it plans to sell bonds to retail clients for the
first time in 10 years, resurrecting an old financing tactic as
European banks struggle to borrow.
Credit Foncier, which last November boosted its finances via
a 1.5 billion euro ($1.91 billion) capital increase, will offer
bonds with a 4.25 percent coupon over a six-year period. The
minimum investment for the bonds, to be launched on Friday, will
be 100 euros, the company said in a statement.
The proceeds will be used to invest in housing as well as
roads, bridges, schools and hospitals, the company said.
($1 = 0.7851 euros)
