PARIS Jan 10 Credit Foncier, the real estate unit of French cooperative banking group BPCE, said on Tuesday that it plans to sell bonds to retail clients for the first time in 10 years, resurrecting an old financing tactic as European banks struggle to borrow.

Credit Foncier, which last November boosted its finances via a 1.5 billion euro ($1.91 billion) capital increase, will offer bonds with a 4.25 percent coupon over a six-year period. The minimum investment for the bonds, to be launched on Friday, will be 100 euros, the company said in a statement.

The proceeds will be used to invest in housing as well as roads, bridges, schools and hospitals, the company said. ($1 = 0.7851 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)