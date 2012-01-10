LONDON, Jan 10 (IFR) - Economic growth in emerging markets is past its peak, with much of the slowdown concentrated in Asia and Latin America, according to UBS.

The Swiss investment bank still expects these countries to outperform industrialised nations but at a slower annualized real growth rate of 5% or less in the first half of 2012, compared with 7-8% at its peak and 5.5% last year, thanks to a moderation in exports.

"We are now back to a relatively 'normalized' GDP growth breakdown, with solid consumption and relatively positive investment demand in all regions," says the bank in a research report today. "A major differentiating factor between regions is the behaviour of net exports."

The report adds that inflationary pressures are subsiding, with global agricultural prices flat for the past year. Credit and broad money M2 growth are only gradually recovering too from their slowdowns in 2008 and 2009.

"We do expect ongoing structural credit recovery in 2012 and beyond, but with a global slowdown now underway we certainly don't look for an explosion of credit activity any time soon. And as before, the Middle East and Africa still face the weakest recovery prospects," said UBS.

With inflation becoming less of a worry in emerging markets, UBS expects central bankers to stop hiking interest rates and even loosen monetary policy if the global situation worsens. "We now expect both short-term rates and long yields to stabilize through the rest of 2012, with a renewed rising trend in 2013."

UBS is also cautious about capital flows into emerging markets, especially into local-currency debt markets. While it believes the trend of more global portfolios shifting into EM local currency is sustainable over the medium term, in the short term it is wary of further flow prospects due to increased volatility.

