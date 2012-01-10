FRANKFURT Jan 10 European Commission
antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia told Deutsche Boerse
and NYSE Euronext he plans to block their $9 billion
deal, the Financial Times said in its online edition on Tuesday.
Almunia, the European competition commissioner, has told the
merger parties that he plans to prohibit the bid to create the
world's biggest exchange group, the Financial Times said,
without citing sources.
Asked to comment on the report, a spokesman for the European
Commission said: "The decision concerning this proposed merger
is due to be taken by the Commission before 9 February. Until
the decision is taken, we cannot comment, confirm and/or deny
anything."
Almunia's case team have drafted an official recommendation
to disallow the deal because it will create a dominant player in
European exchange traded derivatives markets, the Financial
Times further said, citing two people involved in the process.
An EU source said it is likely that a draft proposal on the
decision is out now.
Reuters reported last month that European Commission
antitrust officials showed no sign of being swayed by last-ditch
arguments to save the deal, forcing Deutsche Boerse and NYSE to
lobby European Commissioners, including Almunia directly.
Deutsche Boerse on Tuesday said: "Deutsche Boerse and NYSE
Euronext have not received yet any decision by the European
Commission regarding the requested merger of both companies. The
Commission has announced that it will make its final ruling on
whether to clear the proposed merger by February 9, 2012. As a
matter of policy, we cannot comment on speculation."
NYSE Euronext said it has not yet received an official
decision by the European commission.