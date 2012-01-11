(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Jan 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

INFLATION

The National Statistics Board will release inflation data for December at 0800 GMT.

ENERGY, WAGE DATA

The National Statistics Board will release average wage and energy resource data for November.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting at 1300 GMT.

OIL FINES

Romania's competition watchdog levied 880 million lei ($257 million) of fines on oil companies, including the country's largest firm Petrom, for breaking anti-trust rules, the agency's head said on Tuesday.

MACROECONOMIC FORECASTS

A median forecast of 10 analysts polled by Reuters showed Romanian inflation at 3.3 percent year-on-year in December vs 3.4 percent in November. Monthly forecast is 0.4 percent.

ROMANIA IND OUTPUT UP 0.3 PCT M/M IN NOVEMBER

Romania's adjusted industrial output rose 0.3 percent on the month and 3.2 percent year-on-year in November, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS-FORINT FIRMS ON IMF, POLAND OFFERS EUROBOND

The forint gained 1.8 percent against the euro by late trade on Tuesday, extending a rebound on investor hopes that talks with the International Monetary Fund will lead to an aid deal to stabilise Hungary's teetering economy.

RATE CUTS

The impact of the central bank's rate cuts from November and January will be felt in the market within 4 to 7 months, central bank adviser Adrian Vasilescu said.

Romania Libera, Page 10

RETAIL

Local retailer Profi, owned by Enterprise Investors investment fund, plans to open 25 supermarkets this year in Romania with an estimated investment of about 20 million euros.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

