UPDATE 8-GE's new CEO Flannery to review portfolio with 'no constraint'
* Flannery to take over as CEO on Aug. 1, chairman on Dec. 31
ISTANBUL Jan 11 Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines said on Wednesday that passenger numbers rose 12.1 percent to 32.6 million last year. The company said the January-December load factor declined 1.1 percentage points to 72.6 percent, according to a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)
* Flannery to take over as CEO on Aug. 1, chairman on Dec. 31
June 12 About a quarter of the F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp, or 55 planes, have stopped flying until further notice because of irregularities in pilots' oxygen supplies, U.S. Air Force spokesman Captain Mark Graff said on Monday.