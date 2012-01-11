BRUSSELS Jan 11 Petroplus' oil
refinery in Antwerp has completely stopped operating, after a
shutdown procedure was initiated last week due to a lack of
crude oil, a union spokesman said on Wednesday.
"(The refinery is) totally shut down, yes," said a spokesman
for the ABVV union.
Oil refiner Petroplus, which is headquartered in Switzerland
and which is grappling with overcapacity and a weak economic
climate, has seen its access to borrowing dry up and is now
working to stave off banruptcy.
Petroplus in Antwerp was not immediately available for
comment. The Antwerp refinery has a capacity of 107,500 barrels
per day, the company's website said.
