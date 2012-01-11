FRANKFURT Jan 11 Vodafone (VOD.L) is looking into bidding for the rights to show top-flight German soccer league matches on Internet-based TV and on mobile devices, possibly adding a new dimension to its rivalry with Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE).

Vodafone, the world's largest mobile operator in terms of revenue and the second-largest phone company in Germany after Deutsche Telekom, could bid for Bundesliga soccer games on its own or team up with a partner, a spokesman for the British group's German unit told Reuters on Wednesday.

No decision has been made yet, he added.

Like Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone has branched out into providing TV content over its phone lines, encroaching on the turf of German cable TV operators such as Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE and Liberty Global's (LBTYA.O) Unitymedia.

The bidding war that is expected over future Bundesliga broadcasting rights could also prove risky for Sky Deutschland SKYDn.DE, because the soccer league is the German pay-TV broadcaster's main draw. [ID:nL6E8C30UC]

Shares of Sky Deutschland, in which News Corp (NWSA.O) holds a 49.9 percent stake, have lost 18 percent over the past three months, in part on concern that it would engage in a costly battle with Deutsche Telekom over the rights. Internet group Yahoo! Inc (YHOO.O) has said it plans to bid for rights to show online highlights of Bundesliga soccer matches [ID:nL5E7N309J]

German soccer league DFL is due to announce details of the bidding structure and rules of the Bundesliga tender for the 2013/14 season onwards in the second half of January.

(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Bernard Orr)

