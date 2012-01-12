* Kazakhstan fund has built stake just under 5 pct-paper

* UniCredit, Kazakh fund not immediately available

* UniCredit shares higher on fourth day of rights issue

(Adds Kazakh comment, background, shares)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Jan 12 Shares in top Italian bank UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI) rose on the fourth day since the launch of the bank's 7.5 billion euro ($9.5 billion) rights issue after an unsourced report a Kazakhstan sovereign fund had built a 5 percent stake in the lender.

At 0915 GMT UniCredit shares were up 5.2 percent, also helped by key banking foundation shareholders saying they would subscribe to the capital increase, while the European banking index .SX7P was up 1.1 percent.

According to Il Giornale newspaper, Kazakhstan's Samruk Kazyna Fund has bought on the market a stake of just under 5 percent in UniCredit.

The operation is friendly and the Bank of Italy has been informed, the paper added.

UniCredit and Samruk-Kazyna declined immediate comment.

A source at Italian market regulator Consob said it had not received any communication regarding the reported Kazakh stake but added that regulations allow five days for notification.

UniCredit, Italy's most international lender, paid $2.1 billion for Kazakhstan's No. 5 bank ATF Bank in 2007 at a time when Kazakh banking was thriving.

Italian investors are present in the country including Eni (ENI.MI), which has important oil and gas projects there.

There has been speculation about the possible entry of new shareholders into UniCredit since the lender announced its massive capital increase.

(Additional reporting by Michel Rose and Robin Paxton in Almaty; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and David Holmes)

