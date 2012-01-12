LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Triple A rated German agency
KfW has already completed around 12.5% of its EUR80bn funding
target for 2012 and has paved the way for other European SSA
issuers to follow suit after reopening the Kangaroo and dollar
market as well as being the first to test appetite for 10-year
euro paper.
"So far, it has been one of the most successful starts for
KfW. In the first nine days of business we have already raised
around EUR10bn in seven different currencies," said Horst
Seissinger, head of capital markets at KfW.
January's fund raising has included Australian, Canadian and
U.S. dollars, euros, sterling and Swedish and Norwegian crowns
across maturities ranging from two to 10-years.
"Sentiment is good, it's better than expected and there is a
growing view that the negative sentiment at the end of the year
was overdone. Investors have little alternative other than to
start investing again," he added.
KfW, which is benefitting from its explicit guarantee from
Germany, reopened the Australian dollar market for foreign
issuers with a AUD250m tap on Thursday and was the first
European issuer to access the US dollar market with a three-year
USD4.5bn global bond last week.
It followed that up with a USD1.25bn two-year FRN on
Thursday, which priced at three-month Libor plus 18bp via RBS
and Citi. It was also the first European issuer to test appetite
for a 10-year euro bond, pricing the EUR4bn bond in line with
guidance at mid-swaps plus 25bp via Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UBS.
Books grew steadily from EUR1bn after just one hour of
marketing and closed at EUR4.4bn with demand from 173 investors.
There was a particularly strong domestic bid with Germany taking
the largest portion with 46%, Asia 22%, the UK 11%, Scandinavia
5%, France 4%, Switzerland 4%, Benelux 3%, the Americas 3% and
other European 2%.
By investor type, banks took a small majority with 51%,
central banks 23%, funds 20%, insurers 4% and others 2%.
"The market needed someone like KfW to give an idea of what
the premium should be and a clearer idea on where investors are
willing to buy," one of the bankers on the trade said,
estimating the new issue premium at about 8bp.
The issuer also priced a GBP550m four-year bond on Monday --
its first sterling benchmark in a year -- at 90bp over the 4%
2016 Gilt and an estimated 3bp-5bp new issue premium over its
existing curve. That compared to Gilts plus 160bp on a smaller
trade of a shorter maturity issued by the European Investment
Bank the prior week. Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UBS also managed
that trade.
"KfW is viewed very much as a surrogate to governments,
whereas EIB has the credit of Europe, so you would expect KfW to
come much tighter," said a banker close to the deal.
The 1.75% January 2016 bond, initially expected to be
GBP300m, fits KfW's sterling curve between its existing 5.5%
December 2015 and 3.75% September 2016 bond.
More than 50 investors participated with UK accounts leading
the way with 65% of the orderbook. EMEA followed with 19%, Asia
11% and other 5% making up the remainder of demand. In terms of
investor type, the order book was of very high quality with
asset managers taking 49%, central banks and official
institutions 23% and insurance companies 10%.
DOLLAR 10-YEAR ON AGENDA
KfW said it aims to stick to its usual goal of completing
around two thirds of its annual funding plans by start of the
summer break, and will stick close to its usual split between
euro and dollar funding of about 50% and 30% respectively.
Although KfW has issued two dollar deals already this year
at the shorter end, the longer part of the curve is more
challenging. KfW said it was monitoring market conditions and
waiting for more stable conditions.
The last time the agency raised 10-year money in dollars was
in August with a USD2bn trade and two USD4bn transactions prior
to that in 2010.
"A 10-year dollar deal is on our agenda for 2012, but
whether that is in the next few days or week is too early to
comment," said Seissinger.
KfW requires dollars for its group's activities in export
and project finance, but would be active in the dollar market
anyway regardless of that.
"It's the most important capital market and to diversify our
funding risks you have to have access to that market. We are a
regular issuer in the US dollar market, independent of whether
we need all of the dollars to fund," said Seissinger, noting the
favourable swap rate from dollars into euros.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)