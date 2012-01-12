By Ori Lewis
JERUSALEM Jan 12 Israel on Thursday
called on computer hackers not to take the law into their own
hands to avenge attacks on Israeli credit card companies, and
said the authorities were capable of countering all cyber
threats.
"We call on Israeli citizens to abide by (the law). Just as
the Israeli government has found answers for terrorism, we will
find answers to this challenge ... we call on Israeli citizens
not to ... act as vigilantes," Deputy Foreign Minister Danny
Ayalon said in a statement.
Last week a computer hacker who said he was based in Saudi
Arabia, published thousands of personal and credit card details
of people apparently gleaned from commercial websites. It was
one of the worst cases of hacking Israel has said it has faced.
In response, at least one Israeli hacker declared he had
carried out a reprisal cyber-attack on Saudi credit card
holders, although the scope of his action could not be verified.
Although the hacked details had apparently come from what
analysts said were poorly secured internet shopping websites,
the fact that the attack was aimed at Israel has led to fears
that it was politically motivated.
Ayalon described the hacking as "a breach of sovereignty
comparable to a terrorist operation, and must be treated as
such".
He said Israel would act and would prevail against hackers
in a new form of warfare.
"We will take firm action against those who compromise our
security including through cyber-terrorism, and if necessary we
will use international law enforcement ... Cyber-terrorism is
the new battleground and just as we defeated our opponents on
every other field ... we will defeat this as well," Ayalon said.
The hacker, identifying himself as Saudi-based OxOmar, said
last week he had leaked private information about more than
400,000 Israelis. Credit card companies said around 25,000
numbers, some of them expired, had been posted.
After Israeli media ran what they described as interviews
conducted with OxOmar by email, the Haaretz newspaper said a
blogger had tracked the hacker down and determined he was a
19-year-old citizen of the United Arab Emirates studying and
working in Mexico.
Hamas, an Islamist group that sees itself as locked in holy
war with Israel but has hinted it could curb armed attacks as
part of reconciliation talks with more moderate Palestinian
rivals, described OxOmar's actions as "a new form of
resistance". [ID:nL6E7NM2VW]
"We urge Arab youth to ignore these cowardly Israeli threats
and to use all means available in the virtual space to confront
Israeli crimes," Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said in Gaza on
Sunday.
