MILAN Jan 12 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena appointed Fabrizio Viola as its new general manager on Thursday, just days before Italy's third largest bank presents its plans to plug a 3.3 billion euro ($4.22 billion) capital shortfall.

The Tuscany-based bank has the second biggest capital deficit among Italian banks after UniCredit, which this week launched a 7.5 billion euro rights issue to meet tougher rules set by the European Banking Authority (EBA).

It has said it will do anything possible to avoid a capital increase.

Viola, previously chief executive of Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna, succeeds Antonio Vigni, who had led Monte dei Paschi since 2006. The bank said in December Viola's appointment would be examined on Jan. 12.

One of Viola's first tasks will be to sign off on Monte dei Paschi's fund-raising plans, which each bank must communicate to its national central bank by Jan. 20.

The bank has already delayed the reimbursement of 1.9 billion euros of government-sponsored bonds it used to shore up its capital in 2009. It also approved in December a 752 million euro free share capital increase in order to include in its core Tier 1 ratio a large portion of convertible notes.

Those measures and the conversion of more hybrid instruments into equity were expected to bring its core Tier 1 to 7.3 percent, so more would be needed to reach the 9 percent level the EBA requires banks to have by June.

A capital increase would likely be too expensive an option for the foundation which controls Monte dei Paschi, which is already renegotiating with creditors the terms of up to 1.1 billion euros of loans as it seeks to maintain its grip on the lender. ($1 = 0.7814 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)