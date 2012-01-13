(Adds press digest)
CURRENT ACCOUNT DATA
Romania's central bank is expected to release November
current account data.
DEBT AUCTION
Romania sold a more than planned 917 million lei ($266.72
million) in 3-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average
accepted yield at 6.95 percent, from 7.48 percent at a previous
November 17 tender, central bank data showed.
CEE MARKETS
Central European currencies rose on Thursday, led by the
forint after a solid debt sale reflected cautious optimism
Hungary will agree an aid deal with the IMF, while robust demand
for debt across Europe boosted risk appetite.
FINANCIAL SEMINAR
Deputy finance minister Bogdan Dragoi and deputy central
bank governor Cristian Popa are expected to attend a financial
seminar in Vienna at the beginning of next week. Ziarul
Financiar, Page 6
WIND ENERGY
The total capacity of wind energy parks in Romania reached
about 1.010 MW in December of last year.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 12
