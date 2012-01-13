LISBON Jan 13 Portuguese banks' borrowing
from the European Central Bank edged up about one percent in
December from the previous month as lenders in the bailed-out
nation struggled to borrow from banks elsewhere despite the ECB
pumping nearly half a trillion euros into the market in 3-year
loans.
The country's banks had been shut out of the interbank
funding market for over a year, long before Portugal resorted to
a 78 billion euro ($100 billion) EU/IMF bailout in May, and have
since relied on emergency funding provided by the ECB.
Cumulative borrowing in December stood at 46 billion euros,
slightly above November's 45.7 billion but down from August
2010's record of 49.1 billion euros, the Bank of Portugal said
on Friday on its website (here(S(0facip55uelysz55fdd3h345))/DEFAULT.ASPX?Lang=en-GB).
Banks in the euro zone have been growing more distrustful of
each other as the common currency area's debt crisis deepens,
forcing the ECB to offer the first of two planned handouts of
ultra-cheap 3-year funds in December.
The Bank of Portugal said in November the country's lenders
had managed to stabilise their borrowing from the ECB though
still at a high level, and their solvency ratios had been
improving despite adverse conditions.
($1 = 0.7814 euros)
