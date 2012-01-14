FRANKFURT Jan 14 BASF may move the headquarters of BPS, its plant science unit, to the United States because of Germany's aversion to genetic engineering, weekly paper Wirtschafts Woche said in an advance copy of its Monday edition.

The headquarters of the unit, which developed the Amflora genetically modified potato, could move to The Research Triangle Park in North Carolina, from Limburgerhof, the paper said, without citing sources.

A decision is expected to be made by the board of the German chemical company this month, Wirtschafts Woche added.

BPS will reduce the headcount at the Gatersleben and Limburgerhof sites to around 750 from 839 staff, the paper said. Around 100 jobs are likely to be added in Gent, Belgium, the United States, and in Berlin, Wirtschaftswoche said.