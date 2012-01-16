Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

WARTA

Belgium's KBC may scrap an idea to sell its Poland's No. 2 insurance group Warta as the group is not satisfied with offered amounts, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote on Monday quoting unnamed sources close to the transaction.

PBG

The company's Chief Executive, Jerzy Wisniewski, will recommend not to pay dividend from 2011 profit, he told in an interview for daily Parkiet.

