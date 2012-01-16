Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
WARTA
Belgium's KBC may scrap an idea to sell its
Poland's No. 2 insurance group Warta as the group is not
satisfied with offered amounts, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote on
Monday quoting unnamed sources close to the transaction.
PBG
The company's Chief Executive, Jerzy Wisniewski, will
recommend not to pay dividend from 2011 profit, he told in an
interview for daily Parkiet.
($1 = 3.4542 Polish zlotys)