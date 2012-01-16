(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Jan 16 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Monday.
DEBT AUCTION
Romania tenders 1.5 billion lei ($438.03 million)in one-year
treasury bills.
PROTESTS
Romanian riot police used tear gas against protesters who
threw rocks and set fire to newspaper stands and rubbish bins in
central Bucharest in a fourth day of street demonstrations
against government austerity measures on Sunday.
HEALTHCARE BILL
Romania's government pulled its controversial draft
healthcare reform bill on Friday after street protests and
criticism from experts who say it lacked detail on private
sector involvement and risked further damaging the outdated
medical system.
* Romania's centrist coalition parties will starts talks on
Monday on a new healthcare reform bill, Prime Minister Emil Boc
said. Evenimentul Zilei, Page 5
CEE MARKETS
Central European assets fell on Friday as fears of an
imminent credit rating downgrade for some euro zone states
prompted sales of riskier emerging market assets, while comments
from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggested tough
bailout talks ahead for Hungary.
JOBLESS RATE
Romania's unemployment rate edged up marginally to 5.12
percent in December from November's 5.06 percent, maintaining a
trend of small increases since August after more than a year of
steady decline, the employment agency said on Friday.
C/A GAP
Romania's current account deficit shrank 6.6 percent
year-on-year to 4.23 billion euros in the first eleven months of
2011, central bank data showed on Friday.
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA
Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea
recorded a net profit of 544 million lei last year, up 19
percent from 2010.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 5
($1 = 3.4244 Romanian lei)