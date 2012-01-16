LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - Market participants were
cautiously optimistic on Monday morning that the well-flagged
decision by S&P to downgrade nine European sovereigns would not
derail primary issuance but warned that the breakdown of the
Greek talks, if not solved, could see the sovereign crisis
spiral out of control again.
While only a few deals have hit the screens so far, bankers
believe that borrowers who can issue will return to the markets
as soon as the news has been digested.
The Kingdom of Belgium has already announced plans to do a
10-year syndicated deal in the near future via Barclays Capital,
BNP Paribas Fortis, Morgan Stanley and SG CIB, even though its
rating is on negative outlook and could be lowered this year or
next.
S&P downgraded Cyprus, Italy, Portugal and Spain by two
notches on Friday afternoon and downgraded France, Austria,
Malta, Slovakia and Slovenia by one notch. As well as Belgium,
S&P put Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg and the
Netherlands on negative outlook. Only Germany escaped unscathed.
French and Italian cash spreads and credit default swaps
had started to widen on Friday as talk about the imminent S&P
downgrades surfaced. By 09.00 GMT, France and Italy were trading
2bp and 4bp wider to Germany, respectively, France's five-year
CDS was 3bp wider and Italy 14bp wider.
"The sovereign downgrades don't change much in terms of
appetite, but I would expect to see an increasing divergence
between non Triple A eurozone sovereigns and non-core peripheral
sovereigns," said Graham Neilson, chief investment strategist at
credit specialist asset management firm Cairn Capital.
"Appetite for the latter is likely to fall away and they
will therefore be increasingly owned by domestically sourced
pools of funds."
A covered bond investor echoed this view. "They will not
affect investors' strategies over the coming weeks," he said.
"Certain asset managers will be restricted by ratings and will
be forced to switch out of certain positions but that is not the
case for the majority of Europe's investors."
He added that the downgrades may lead investors to buy their
home country's bonds. "I think this is something we are going to
see more and more," he said. "We have been favouring short-dated
bonds, which are more illiquid as uncertainty continues."
According to Thomson Reuters data, euro-denominated issuance
totalled EUR83.6bn in the first two weeks of January, with only
January 2010 seeing a stronger start over the last decade. This
was an increase of 7% over the same period in 2011.
Expectations had been that things would slow down this week
anyway as a lot of the issuers that have market access have
already done at least one transaction, the US is closed today
and companies are beginning to enter their blackout periods
ahead of their results. Meanwhile, in some cases, borrowers have
already completed more than 10% of their total funding
requirements for the year.
So far on Monday, Nationwide Building Society, Bank of New
Zealand, Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA) and PPR are the only
borrowers to have live deals out in Europe.
DISAPPOINTMENT
For many bankers, the downgrade news is more of a
disappointment as it will likely dampen the risk-on mood and
stop more difficult credits from coming to market.
"Last week we were hoping to see issuers from more
jurisdictions coming to the market, possibly from peripheral
countries like Spain or Italy," said a FIG syndicate banker this
morning.
"The market reaction to the downgrades is not disastrous,
but it's clear that whoever has a mandate for today is likely to
wait until tomorrow to see how things evolve."
For corporate bond bankers, the picture is similar. "The
downgrades and the Greece issue will inevitably have an impact
on the corporate market and new issuance," said a syndicate
banker.
"I think we're still waiting to assess the full impact of
it. Most of the downgrades, I believe, were largely priced in.
What I think is the key worry, is that this has paved the way
for more downgrades at the entity level. I think we could
definitely see some downgrades of credits in the corporate area
which are dependent on state support."
SSA TO RESUME
Syndicate bankers widely expect European sovereign,
supranational and agency borrowers to resume their funding plans
this week after US markets reopen.
So far, the biggest underperformer has been the EFSF's
EUR3bn three-year deal, which priced at mid-swaps plus 40bp the
first week of January and is now bid wider at 44bp. The EIB's
EUR5bn three-year, which priced at mid-swaps plus 38bp,
meanwhile, has tightened by 4bp to 34bp, a syndicate banker
said.
The loss of France and Austria's Triple A ratings is not
expected to hinder access to funding. Italy and Belgium have
both raised substantial funds for years without being Triple A.
"Triple A is a psychological development, not an actual
important criterion for being able to place sovereign paper,"
said a SSA syndicate banker.
"What is slightly more a focus in the supranational and
agency sector is the other downgrades expected over the course
of the week to the likes of Cades, and Austrian agency OeKB.
That's makes funding a bit more challenging for those names
because their investor base is much more reliant on central
banks that may focus more on Triple As."
GREECE WEIGHS
For investors, a potential Greek default is what is weighing
on their minds. "Greece is more of a concern because of the
potential unknowns attached to it," Cairn's Neilson said.
"Investors are well aware of what their losses will be
assuming a complete default, but the implications of a messy
default and a breakdown in communication between the Troika,
Greece and the private sector is much more negative than the
downgrades and particularly negative for Portugal and Ireland,
Spain and Italy in terms of how the private sector investors are
being treated. Ultimately, where we stand now, if there is no
compromise, we are on track for a pretty hard default."
If there is no agreement before a EUR14.4bn bond is due on
March 20, Greece will default.
"It's the biggest clear and present risk, over and above
risk assets generally getting a bit ahead of themselves in front
of lumpy sovereign issuance in Europe."
