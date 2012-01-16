LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA, is expected to reopen the euro syndicated bond market for Western European sovereigns this week, the first such deal since September 2011 and the country's first since June, with a 10-year euro-denominated benchmark bond.

Belgium escaped the S&P axe last Friday and managed to retain its Double A rating, while France and Austria lost their coveted Triple A status. The country's rating is on negative outlook and S&P said there was at least a one-in-three chance that it could lower the rating again in 2012 or 2013.

Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas Fortis, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale are joint bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to price in the near future subject to market conditions.

Poland and Slovakia raised EUR750m and EUR1bn respectively via five-year syndicated deals last week but the last syndicated euro denominated benchmark issue from a Western sovereign was a EUR3bn April 2017 bond priced by Finland in September 2011. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, edited by Helene Durand)