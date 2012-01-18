Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PGE

A 11.56 billion zlotys ($3.37 billion) investment of Poland's top utility PGE in the power plant in Opole may be postponed by months due to environmental issues related to carbon emission, daily Parkiet wrote.

DATA

Poland's statistics office will publish corporate wages and employment dynamics for December at 1300 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the readings to stand at an annual 4.5 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

($1 = 3.4277 Polish zlotys)

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

