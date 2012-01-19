LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - The three letters BTA bring two
thoughts to mind: lavish parties and painful restructuring.
While the parties may have stopped, unfortunately the
restructurings have not.
Kazakh government-owned BTA's latest troubles, which saw it
default on a coupon payment on Tuesday, begs the question of
whether it makes financial sense to keep the bank going,
especially as some analysts reckon it will need at least USD4bn
of extra capital.
However, liquidating the bank, which is poised to undertake
its second debt restructuring in 18 months, could prove even
more troublesome for the authorities than fighting off legal
threats from BTA's recalcitrant investors.
First, there is the issue of BTA's depositors. This is a
very sensitive issue given that millions of bank depositors lost
all their savings when the former Soviet Union collapsed.
Then there's the reputational risk associated with a bank
liquidation. Fund managers are already becoming wary of
investing in the resource-rich nation. Liquidation would
significantly increase the credit risk and funding costs of
other Kazakh banks. Therefore letting the bank go, which is
81.5% owned by sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, appears to
be a last resort.
But as Moody's pointed out in a statement following the
default, unless Samruk manages to seal an agreement on
restructuring terms with BTA's creditors, the bank's liquidation
is likely. Its management will meet senior and subordinated
noteholders next Monday to discuss restructuring terms. They
hope to begin the process after a general shareholders' meeting
on January 26.
The bank's creditors are assessing their next move after
expressing their extreme disappointment about the course of
events, arguing that BTA has ample liquidity to repay the
USD160m coupon on a USD2bn bond. Indeed, Moody's estimates the
lender had about USD700m of liquid assets at the end of November
2011, excluding around USD1bn repo-eligible bonds.
An ad hoc group of senior creditors has formed a committee
to discuss options, including potential legal threats against
Samruk and the central bank, which they also hold responsible
for BTA's mistakes.
It is hard to disagree with the assessment of creditors and
Moody's that the problems caused by the third-largest Kazakh
lender, once famous for its glamorous parties, will undermine
investor confidence in the country's banking system.
"It also casts doubt over the government's support of
foreign creditors, despite the goodwill these creditors have
shown in the past," the group of senior creditors said in a
statement following the default.
Many of these investors have already suffered a big haircut
after BTA slashed 70% off their USD16.65bn debt through a
restructuring in August 2010 after the bank's excess leverage
took its toll.
The default earlier this week could lead to another 80%
haircut, according to some analysts, which investors are likely
to find unacceptable. BTA posted a USD1.4bn loss in the first
nine months of last year. It has appointed Lazard Freres as its
financial advisor.
(Reporting by Bakyt Azimkanov, International Financing Review;
IFR; Editing by Sudip Roy and Alex Chambers)