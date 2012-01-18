(Adds press digest)

2011 BUDGET DEFICIT

Romania's 2011 budget deficit surged on the month in December, ending the year at 4.35 percent of gross domestic product, slightly under an IMF-target of 4.4 percent, daily Ziarul Financiar reported on Wednesday quoting sources. The shortfall at the end of November had been 3 percent of GDP.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Romania's centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting at 0800 GMT.

ROMANIA COULD MOVE RATES IF FCAST CONFIRMED-POPA

Romania's central bank could adjust interest rates further if its most recent inflation forecast is confirmed and market conditions allow, deputy central bank Governor Cristian Popa said on Tuesday.

ROMANIA PM REAPPOINTS DEPUTY MINISTER TO EASE ANGER

Romania's Prime Minister Emil Boc on Tuesday reappointed a popular deputy health minister, whose resignation last week over proposed healthcare reforms sparked violent protests across the country.

CEE MARKETS

Poland's zloty touched 2-month highs on Tuesday, boosted by foreign players buying the unit heavily, while the forint broadly shrugged off another broadside from Brussels over Hungary's controversial policy drift.

BANKERS CLASH OVER COMMITMENT TO EASTERN EUROPE

Top bankers sought to play down fears on Tuesday that they would abandon emerging Europe in a rush to hoard capital that could cripple efforts to bridge the continent's economic divide, but one senior official warned the process was already under way.

WORRIES SEEN OVER BANK SALES IN E.EUROPE-EBRD

Western banks are retreating from emerging Europe, raising the urgent need for policymakers to work together to prevent unruly capital flight that could stymie the region's convergence process, a senior official said on Tuesday.

ELECTION

Romania's Constitutional Court meets on Wednesday to decide on challenges brought by the opposition Social Liberal Union to a law that sets local and parliamentary elections on the same day. The law passed after government asked parliament's vote of confidence in December. Agerpres

GOVERNMENT TO MEET OPPOSITION

Party representatives from the centrist coalition government are expected to meet opposition leaders on Wednesday, on the back of ongoing street protests across Romania. Agerpres

DACIA

Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by French Renault, sold 343,200 cars in 2011, down 1.5 percent on the year.

OPINION POLL

The ruling Democrat-Liberals would get 21 percent of votes in an election, while the opposition alliance made of Liberals and the Social Democrats would garner 48 percent, a survey by CSOP pollster showed.

The People's Party founded by media tycoon Dan Diaconescu would get 12 percent in an election according to the poll.

RALLY

Romania's opposition Liberals could organize a rally against the government on Thursday. For the past several days, thousands of people have staged spontaneous anti-government street protests across the country, without political or union organisation. Romania Libera, Page 7

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Romania will spend some 19.5 billion euros over the next 15 years to subsidize renewable energy projects connected to the grid by 2016 in a generous support scheme, a competition watchdog official said.

