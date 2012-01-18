LONDON Jan 18 Royal Dutch Shell
is teaming up with explorer Tullow Oil to form a venture
to explore for oil in the Atlantic, in a sign the biggest oil
companies accept dramatic measures are needed to turn around
their weak record on finding oil.
Tullow said in a statement on Wednesday the planned
partnership would focus on making "transformational" discoveries
in "underexplored frontier basins".
In the past decade and a half, independent explorers have
led the way in opening up new multibillion barrel oil provinces
in West and East Africa and South America.
Meanwhile industry leaders like Shell, Exxon Mobil and
France's Total have underinvested in exploration, to focus on
less risky investments.