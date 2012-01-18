PARIS Jan 18 Sanofi said on
Wednesday that the European Medicines Agency had approved its
Genzyme unit's new manufacturing plant in Framingham,
Massachusetts, clearing a key hurdle to its planned production
of Fabrazyme, a drug for Fabry disease.
The opening of the new plant is a critical step in resolving
manufacturing woes that have bedevilled Genzyme since before
Sanofi acquired the company last year.
"This approval by the EMA represents an important milestone
in our manufacturing recovery and path toward unconstrained
supply for all patients," Genzyme's President and CEO David
Meeker said in a statement.
The problems have resulted in shortages of both Fabrazyme,
its drug for Fabry disease and Cerezyme for Gaucher's disease.
The new biologics production plant should help remove capacity
constraints.
Genzyme's production problems have been a boon for Britain's
Shire, a rival maker of rare drugs, which has seen
strong demand for its alternative treatments.