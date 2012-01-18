* Day-ahead trading up 161 pct

* Volumes on futures up 44 pct

WARSAW Jan 18 Volumes on Poland's POLPX power exchange rose 55 percent in 2011, the first full year following the introduction of a law forcing power producers to sell a certain amount of energy via an exchange, POLPX said on Wednesday.

The traded power - which amounted to 126,679 TWh - represented 78 percent of the energy produced in Poland and more than 80 percent of the country's total consumption.

"This is a good sign in the light of further challenges ahead of us, connected with the launch of new markets," POLPX Chief Executive Grzegorz Onichimowski said in a statement.

In a move aimed at creating a liquid power market, Poland introduced in August 2010 an obligation for utilities to trade at least 15 percent of their power sales.

Day-ahead trading in 2011 was up 161 percent to 19,741 TWh, with the annual weighted average price for the whole day at 205.19 zlotys ($59.86) per MWh, up 4.17 zlotys from 2010.

Volumes in the futures market rose 44 percent to 106,907 TWh with the baseload contract for 2012 the most popularly traded product.

The Warsaw bourse GPW bought an 80 percent stake in POLPX in November for 179.4 million zlotys ($52.34 million).

Onichimowski told Reuters last week that POLPX was considering the launch of a gas exchange that could start offering contracts by mid-2012. ($1 = 3.4277 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Alison Birrane)