* Day-ahead trading up 161 pct
* Volumes on futures up 44 pct
WARSAW Jan 18 Volumes on Poland's POLPX
power exchange rose 55 percent in 2011, the first full year
following the introduction of a law forcing power producers to
sell a certain amount of energy via an exchange, POLPX said on
Wednesday.
The traded power - which amounted to 126,679 TWh -
represented 78 percent of the energy produced in Poland and more
than 80 percent of the country's total consumption.
"This is a good sign in the light of further challenges
ahead of us, connected with the launch of new markets," POLPX
Chief Executive Grzegorz Onichimowski said in a statement.
In a move aimed at creating a liquid power market, Poland
introduced in August 2010 an obligation for utilities to trade
at least 15 percent of their power sales.
Day-ahead trading in 2011 was up 161 percent to 19,741 TWh,
with the annual weighted average price for the whole day at
205.19 zlotys ($59.86) per MWh, up 4.17 zlotys from 2010.
Volumes in the futures market rose 44 percent to 106,907 TWh
with the baseload contract for 2012 the most popularly traded
product.
The Warsaw bourse GPW bought an 80 percent stake in
POLPX in November for 179.4 million zlotys ($52.34 million).
Onichimowski told Reuters last week that POLPX was
considering the launch of a gas exchange that could start
offering contracts by mid-2012.
($1 = 3.4277 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Alison Birrane)