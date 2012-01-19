* Norway sees biggest exploration increase
* Cash-strapped UK independent explorers add to slowdown
* Higher oil prices boost investment
By Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, Jan 18 Oil and gas firms drilled 34
percent fewer wells in the UK Continental Shelf last year versus
2010, according to an end of year review by Deloitte
which blamed economic turbulence and rig shortages for the
slowdown.
Operators drilled just 49 wells compared with 74 wells in
2010, on a par with activity levels in 2003 and contrasting
sharply to the Netherlands, Denmark and Greenland which saw
stable or growing energy exploration.
Norway saw the largest increase of 12 percent compared with
2010. Offshore drilling activity across North West Europe fell
12 percent last year with 122 exploration and appraisal wells
spudded, while the pace of new field start ups continued to drop
across both the UK and Norway, the report said.
"The low activity on the UKCS is not what we would normally
expect in a year when the average monthly Brent oil price has
remained well above $100 dollars per barrel, however, the
downward trend is the result of a number of factors rather than
any one single issue," said Graham Sadler, managing director of
Deloitte's Petroleum Services Group.
The consultancy pinned the blame on a delayed reaction to
the 2008 economic crisis, prevailing economic headwinds, rig
shortages and dwindling stocks of North Sea oil and gas.
It said last year's surprise tax hike on energy explorers
may begin to be felt from 2012.
Explaining the sharp drop in activity relative to
neighbouring countries, Deloitte said offshore exploration in
the UK may be more susceptible to economic shocks given the
rising number of small- and medium-sized independent explorers
active in UK waters.
About one third of UK wells drilled during 2011 were
operated by small independent energy explorers, while 39 percent
of wells spudded were by medium-sized firms, it said.
Higher oil prices have led to greater investment with an
increasing number of development projects granted approval in UK
waters last year.
"The same trend can be observed in Norway with an increase
in the number of development plans granted approval during
2011," Sadler said.
Whether exploration and appraisal drilling activity returns
to pre-2011 levels this year remains in doubt as credit becomes
more of an issue for independent explorers.
"We would however expect to see additional investment coming
onstream in the months ahead and a number of field developments
pushed forward," Sadler added.
Farm-ins remained the most common type of deal with 53
percent of all activity, while asset acquisitions represented 18
percent, slightly above 2010 figures.
As well as driving investment, the sustained high oil price
likely underpinned growth in merger and acquisition activity and
asset acquisitions.
"Companies had the opportunity to review their portfolios or
increase their equity interest in reserves and the oil price may
have allowed companies to take larger, more risky deals," Graham
Hollis, energy partner at Deloitte in Aberdeen said.
"This may also have led to companies buying more producing
assets as opposed to exploration assets," Hollis said.