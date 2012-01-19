The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Italy and Britain called on the European Union on Wednesday
to promote steps to boost economic growth and not focus solely
on austerity to bring down the debt levels that have thrown the
single currency into crisis.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank may need to take state funding, either directly or
indirectly through Italy's state agency Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti, to meet capital requirements set by the European
Banking Authority, Financial Times reported on Thursday citing
three sources familiar with the matter. The bank declined to
comment, FT said.
UNICREDIT
The head of UniCredit said on Wednesday he was confident the
Italian bank's 7.5 billion euro capital increase would be
successful.
UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI
The capital increases of Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI foreseen
by Unipol's proposed four-way merger could take place in April,
Il Messaggero said on Thursday without citing its sources. Il
Sole 24 Ore puts the timing as March.
ENI, SNAM
Italy will give the green light to the ownership separation
of oil and gas group Eni and listed gas grid subsidiary Snam in
a decree on liberalisation on Friday, a source close to the
matter said on Wednesday.
* SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Berenberg Bank cuts Ferragamo to "hold"
MEDIASET
Endemol shareholders and creditors have reached an agreement
to restructure the Dutch TV show producer's debt, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Thursday, citing market talks.
JUVENTUS, EXOR
Juventus said on Thursday 87.4 percent of its
120-million-euro capital increase had been subscribed, for a
total value of around 105 million euros.
It said Exor was available for subscribing the whole quota
of unexercised rights up to a maximum amount of around 15
million euros.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................