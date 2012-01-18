FRANKFURT Jan 18 Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) aims to plug a 5.3 billion euro ($6.8 billion) regulatory capital shortfall on its own, without turning to insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) for help, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Commerzbank will present a "Plan A" to banking supervisors by Friday that relies exclusively on bank's own capital measures to fill in the capital shortfall by the end of June, as required by the European Banking Authority, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reported, citing persons who had seen the plan.

This initial plan leaves room for manoeuvre and if all the measures were put into effect, more regulatory capital would be freed up than is necessary, the paper cited the persons as saying, in a story released ahead of publication on Thursday.

Germany's second-biggest lender also has a fall-back plan with additional capital options, which could include a role for Allianz, the paper said.

Allianz, Europe's biggest insurer, holds a 750 million euro non-voting capital stake in Commerzbank that could be converted into regulatory core capital.

Reuters reported last week that Allianz stood ready to adjust the stake to help Commerzbank strengthen its capital base, citing sources familiar with the talks between the two. [ID:nL6E8CB4OF]

However, two sources familiar with the situation on Wednesday said the talks had not been concluded in time.

Commerzbank and Allianz declined to comment.

European bank regulators do not recognise the German silent participation non-voting capital as core capital, because it does not have the same risk-absorbing properties as equity.

Commerzbank, in which the German government owns a 25 percent stake, has said it will seek to meet the EU banking authority's capital targets primarily by slashing risk-weighted assets, thought it has pledged to keep lending to companies in its core markets of Germany and Poland.

Worries about Commerzbank's thin capital cushion have led the German government to revive bailout fund SoFFin. [ID:nL6E7NE5LC]

($1 = 0.7802 euros)

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

