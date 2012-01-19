LONDON Jan 19 Insurers aim to raise at
least $500 million through catastrophe bond sales this month as
they seek to top up their capital after suffering near-record
natural disaster losses in 2011, market sources said on
Thursday.
The surge in new issuance comes amid pent-up investor demand
for the bonds, which help insurers manage their exposure, after
an upward revision of U.S. hurricane loss probabilities dampened
activity last year. It tallied with analyst and broker
predictions of a strong rebound in 2012.
Cat bond transactions currently under way include a planned
$150 million issue from U.S. health insurer Aetna's
Vitality Re vehicle, aimed at shielding Aetna from
higher-than-projected medical claims, the sources said.
Reinsurer Hannover Re aims to raise $150 million
of protection against Japanese earthquake risk through its Kibou
vehicle, while U.S. health and property insurer Assurant
is looking for a $100 million buffer against hurricane claims.
Separately, reinsurer Swiss Re plans to raise
about $100 million through its Successor X programme to cover
potential claims stemming from European windstorms, U.S.
hurricanes, and Californian earthquakes.
Another cat bond deal, for an as-yet undisclosed sum, is
being prepared by the California Earthquake Authority's
Embarcadero Re vehicle, the sources said. The CEA raised $150
million of quake risk protection in its first ever cat bond
issue in August last year.
"We didn't see one transaction in January last year, and now
we have five already, which is very unusual," one of the sources
said.
"All the companies need to recapitalise, and I think that's
the main driver."
Japan's Tohoku earthquake pushed total catastrophe losses
absorbed by the insurance industry to over $100 billion in 2011,
making it the second-costliest natural disaster year after 2005,
when hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.
The institutional investors who buy cat bonds receive
returns that are largely insulated from macroeconomic or
financial market developments, but run the risk of losing some
or all of their money if a catastrophe occurs.
The cat bond market should expand to about $14.5 billion
this year, up from $13.57 billion at the end of 2011, according
to estimates from Swiss Re.