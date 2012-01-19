LONDON Jan 19 Workers at British
state-backed banks RBS and Lloyds will get
maximum cash bonuses of 2,000 pounds this year, Prime Minister
David Cameron said on Thursday.
Cameron was asked about a report in the Financial Times that
its chief executive Stephen Hester would get a bonus of more
than 1 million pounds in the forthcoming payments round. The
state has an 83 percent stake in RBS after a bailout.
"For our part, as major shareholders in the business, let me
say that we will be repeating what we did last year and
restricting the cash element of bonuses in all state-owned banks
to 2,000 pounds," Cameron said.
(Reporting by Matt Falloon; writing by Keith Weir)