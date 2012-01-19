HONG KONG, Jan 19 (IFR) - Asia is seeing a rise in first-time issuers turning to the bond market to raise funds, as the eurozone crisis has led European banks to pull back on loans in the region.

That withdrawal has led to shrinking liquidity, wider loan spreads and more prudent lending policies generally, forcing more Asian borrowers into the capital market.

"The withdrawal of European banks has driven up loan spreads. US and Asian banks have taken up some of the slack but they cannot totally replace the gap left by the European banks," said Arthur Lau, Asia ex-Japan head of fixed income for PineBridge Investments, which manages US$82 billion in assets.

"There is some supply pressure on account of that," Lau said.

Hong Kong infrastructure company NWS Holdings is marketing its debut dollar bond, to be used in part to refinance a loan, and department store operator Lifestyle International Holdings made its first-time offering this week through a 5-year, US$300 million issue.

With loans from European banks to clients in Hong Kong down 6 percent in December from a month earlier, analysts say more names are expected to follow.

"We believe this trend of an increase in first-time borrowers, especially in high grade, is likely to persist over coming months," said Krishna Hegde, a credit analyst with Barclays Capital.

"We expect Hong Kong to be the key geography for this trend. In addition to the pullback by European banks affecting liquidity, local banks' loan-to-deposit ratios have also increased, reducing the room for HK-based banks to fill in the gap. Loan spreads have also been steadily increasing, making bonds incrementally more attractive for borrowers."

More issuers of course means more options for investors, with the additional incentive of a higher yield paid by borrowers tapping the market for the first time.

"Debut issuers have to pay up to enter the market, and that means more opportunities," said Endre Pedersen, executive director, fixed income, at Manulife Asset Management.

Analysts say Indonesia may also see a shift in preference from loans to bonds.

"Indonesian companies may look to refinance bank debt opportunistically this year," said a high-yield analyst. "Some banks may be less willing to lend as they cut balance sheet exposure."

The analyst added: "Companies like Bumi Resources, which had raised funds under pressure, may also look to the bond markets. They had taken loans at 19% from CIC which could perhaps be refinanced more cheaply now."

Bumi Resources has repaid US$600 million of the US$1.9 billion debt owed to China Investment Corporation using bridge loans. The CIC debt was costing the company 19 percent interest, and the bridge loans save the company US$72 million annually. These combined bridge facilities are expected to be taken out through bonds.

The European pullback has also meant an increase in pricing for those companies already in the market.

Hong Kong's IFC Development recently cut the size of its three-year loan to HK$5 billion, after initially sounding out the market last July for a HK$17 billion refinancing.

In November, the borrower lifted the all-in pricing of the unsecured deal to 173-176 bps via a margin of 140 bps over Hibor. This compared to the all-in of between 140 bps and 150 bps, via a margin of 135 bps over Hibor, in October. The loan is still in syndication and has not yet closed.

Export-Import Bank of India, a frequent borrower in offshore loan markets with a good following given its status as a wholly state-owned borrower, is currently borrowing US$150-250 million through three-year loan paying an all-in of 250 bps over Libor. That is nearly double the 140 bps over Libor all-in that it paid on a US$150 million three-year loan in March 2011. (Reporting by Umesh Desai, Senior Analyst, IFR & Reuters; editing by Marc Carnegie, Steve Garton)