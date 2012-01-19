By Stefano Bernabei

Jan 19 Planned asset sales of up to 1 billion euros may be the Achille's heel of a plan by Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) to plug a 3.3 billion euro shortfall to meet capital requirements by the European Banking Association, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

"Any discussion with the regulator on achieving the (capital raising) plan revolves around 1 billion euros since on the rest there are no problems," the source said.

The source added that Monte Paschi could address this potential shortfall either through a cash call or by issuing contingent convertible bonds.

In December EBA said Monte Paschi had a capital shortfall of 3.267 billion euros.

Monte Paschi, the world's oldest lender, is working on measures to satisfy the capital requirements set by EBA without having to launch a rights issue.

Measures include the sale of non-core real estate, joint ventures, deleveraging risk-weighted assets and using convertible notes (FRESH) to strengthen capital.

The source said doubts concerned the ability of the bank to get the planned asset disposals away by a June deadline.

