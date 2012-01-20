* S&P ratings sweep provides ironic fillip to sector

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Jan 20 (IFR) - The European sovereign bond market was given a much needed confidence boost this week after Belgium and Austria attracted almost EUR13bn of real money demand and reopened the syndication market for the Western eurozone countries after a four-month hiatus.

The two sovereigns were able to shrug off S&P's widespread downgrades from last Friday to raise a combined EUR9.5bn.

While the syndication process is usually not core to sovereigns, it sends a strong signal about their ability to reach end investors.

"Although the deals from Austria and Belgium are not market moving in themselves, they have proved that things are in good shape and that there is investor appetite," said one SSA syndicate banker.

"The benefits of syndication include a lot more potential investor interest than in an auction and more control over how the bonds are placed," he added.

The Kingdom of Belgium kicked off issuance on Tuesday with a EUR4.5bn 10-year deal, which marked its first syndicated bond deal since June 2011 and the first from core Western European borrowers since Finland's EUR3bn long five-year deal last September.

Austria swiftly followed suit a day later, announcing a mandate for a two-part deal despite raising in excess of EUR1.2bn via an auction of its 2016 and 2022 bonds the week before.

S&P's well-flagged move, which resulted in downgrades of nine eurozone sovereigns and stripped France and Austria of their coveted Triple A status, had limited impact on spreads and was viewed as less severe than some had expected. France's downgrade was limited to one notch rather than the two-notch move that some market participants had feared.

"Everyone was waiting for the S&P downgrades, and that took out a bit of the uncertainty. The conditions are very favourable right now and may not last given the clouds on the horizon," said Kerr Finlayson, a director on HSBC's SSA syndicate desk.

The biggest threat is a potential disorderly Greek default ahead of a EUR14.4bn redemption due on March 20, but for now, sentiment remains strong.

Meanwhile, for the likes of Italy and Spain, auctions have been their only funding option for some time as their yields remain stubbornly high and real money investors continue to shun their debt. Spain announced its intention to do a 10-year syndicated deal post summer 2011, but so far it hasn't surfaced.

Although bankers agree that Italy remained shut out of the market, they are more upbeat about Spain's prospects following several well covered auctions that have allowed the borrower to complete about 20% of its funding requirements for the year.

"Spain could do a syndicated deal in this market," said the banker. "The market would probably take comfort that Spain has been funding so much and that it has been going well.

AUSTRIA EXTENDS

Austria showed the power of the syndication process this week when it priced the first sovereign 50-year deal since France's EUR5bn trade done in March 2010, extending the borrower's maturity curve by 13 years.

Investors bought into the EUR2bn issue, which was priced alongside a new EUR3bn 10-year despite Austria's one-notch downgrade to AA+ by S&P on Friday.

"We planned to do a syndicated issue in the first quarter, but as we realised that market sentiment was strong and constructive, with significant demand for long tenors, we decided to go ahead," said Martha Oberndorfer, managing director of Austria's Federal Financing Agency.

Austria announced that it had cancelled its planned auction for February following the syndicated deal, but Belgium does not intend to stop here.

Belgium's gross OLO issuance for 2012 is EUR26bn. Further to that, Belgium plans to raise EUR2bn via its euro medium term note or the Schuldschein market, and a EUR6bn retail issue, taking its total funding requirements for the year to EUR34bn.

Meanwhile, Austria's Oberndorfer said syndication was a crucial part of a sovereign toolkit.

"It's not a choice of either syndication or auction, but more a case of how to combine these two processes," she said.

"We typically use syndication when we open a new line of bonds, but every country needs an auction calendar in order to give transparency to the market, to spread refinancing and market risk, to have continuous flow and to average out the cost of funding." (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Helene Durand)