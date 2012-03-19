BRIEF-Arden Partners to raise 5 mln stg via placing
* Intention to place shares of 10 pence each in company with institutional and other investors
OSLO, 19 mar Spotprisen på laks steg med 0,29 kroner til et gjennomsnitt på 27,84 kroner per kilo i uke 11 (forrige uke), ifølge statistikk fra NOS Clearing og Fish Pool.
Prisen er til oppdretter og gjelder fersk sløyd laks med levering i Oslo.
* Intention to place shares of 10 pence each in company with institutional and other investors
* CEO Treichl says will definitely not stay on as CEO after contract expires in three years' time -interview with Profil magazine Further company coverage: