WARSAW, March 20 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
DATA
Poland's central bank releases net inflation data at 1300
GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting the reading to
stand at an annual 2.7 percent.
PGNIG
Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG said on Tuesday its 2011 net
profit declined 34 percent, much less than forecast by analysts,
who expected losses on gas imports from Russia to take its
fourth-quarter bottom line into the red.
PEKAO
Poland's No.2 lender Pekao reported a better than expected
20-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit thanks to
continued growth from interest bearing products, the bank said
on Tuesday.
PKO
This year's net profit at Poland's top lender PKO BP should
come close to last year's record high of 3.81 billion zlotys
($1.23 billion), its chief executive was quoted as saying on
Tuesday.
BOGDANKA
Polish coal miner Bogdanka on Tuesday reported a drop in its
2011 profit as the group bore the brunt of heavy investments,
although the profit was higher than expectations.
KULCZYK
Polenergia, a unit controlled by Poland's richest
businessman Jan Kulczyk's investment vehicle Kulczyk
Investments, mulls coal exploration in Poland, daily Puls
Biznesu reported.
BANK OF CHINA
The Bank of China, one of the world's top five lenders,
launches its operations in Poland, planning to tap the country's
top 50 companies and have a go at the retail business, Puls
Biznesu daily quotes the bank's Polish managers as saying.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX