WARSAW, March 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland's central bank releases net inflation data at 1300 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting the reading to stand at an annual 2.7 percent.

PGNIG

Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG said on Tuesday its 2011 net profit declined 34 percent, much less than forecast by analysts, who expected losses on gas imports from Russia to take its fourth-quarter bottom line into the red.

PEKAO

Poland's No.2 lender Pekao reported a better than expected 20-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit thanks to continued growth from interest bearing products, the bank said on Tuesday.

PKO

This year's net profit at Poland's top lender PKO BP should come close to last year's record high of 3.81 billion zlotys ($1.23 billion), its chief executive was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

BOGDANKA

Polish coal miner Bogdanka on Tuesday reported a drop in its 2011 profit as the group bore the brunt of heavy investments, although the profit was higher than expectations.

KULCZYK

Polenergia, a unit controlled by Poland's richest businessman Jan Kulczyk's investment vehicle Kulczyk Investments, mulls coal exploration in Poland, daily Puls Biznesu reported.

BANK OF CHINA

The Bank of China, one of the world's top five lenders, launches its operations in Poland, planning to tap the country's top 50 companies and have a go at the retail business, Puls Biznesu daily quotes the bank's Polish managers as saying.

