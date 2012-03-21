* Rivals' discounts and cotton prices in focus

* Share price hits record high

* Investors eye higher dividend

MADRID, March 20 Zara owner Inditex, the world's leading clothes retailer, faces tougher challenges in 2012 after largely outpacing rivals during the downturn in austerity-wracked Europe.

When the Spanish company posts results on Wednesday, before the market opens, investors will be asking how price-slashing by rival brands in Spain, the saturation of mature European markets and higher cotton prices will affect its margins.

"The market will scrutinise Inditex's ability to deal with increasingly difficult market conditions, given the effect on private consumption from the austerity measures put in place across Europe," said BPI in a research note.

The retail chain, started by Spain's richest man Amancio Ortega, runs eight brands, ranging from flagship Zara to upmarket Massimo Dutti and accessories label Uterque.

The chain has fared better than rivals by aggressively expanding into faster-growing markets, such as Asia, and now has more than 5,500 stores across about 80 countries.

Inditex is expected to post a 10.7 percent increase in net profit for the year through January to 1.92 billion euros ($2.54 billion), on sales up 10 percent to 13.78 billion, a Reuters poll forecast.

Inditex shares reached a record high 72.15 euros on Monday, as investors speculated as to whether the cash-rich Spanish firm might increase its dividend.

Inditex's production model is seen as having shielded it from some of the worst effects of the crisis by allowing it to adapt quickly to shifting consumer behaviour and changes in labour and material costs.

As well as making clothes in Asia, where labour costs are rising from previously low levels, Inditex retains manufacturing operations in Spain -- in its home region Galicia -- as well as in neighbouring Portugal and Morocco.

"The Spanish-based powerhouse has managed to extend its footprint to 82 countries without diluting its profit margins or capital returns, thus proving that its business model is scalable," said Espirito Santo bank, initiating coverage of Inditex on Tuesday with a buy recommendation.

Some analysts think Inditex's expansion will slow given the maturity of Zara's network in southern Europe. "We believe that medium-term space growth could disappoint," said Liberum Capital in a note to clients.

($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Morris; Editing by David Hulmes)