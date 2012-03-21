* Rivals' discounts and cotton prices in focus
* Share price hits record high
* Investors eye higher dividend
MADRID, March 20 Zara owner Inditex,
the world's leading clothes retailer, faces tougher challenges
in 2012 after largely outpacing rivals during the downturn in
austerity-wracked Europe.
When the Spanish company posts results on Wednesday, before
the market opens, investors will be asking how price-slashing by
rival brands in Spain, the saturation of mature European markets
and higher cotton prices will affect its margins.
"The market will scrutinise Inditex's ability to deal with
increasingly difficult market conditions, given the effect on
private consumption from the austerity measures put in place
across Europe," said BPI in a research note.
The retail chain, started by Spain's richest man Amancio
Ortega, runs eight brands, ranging from flagship Zara to
upmarket Massimo Dutti and accessories label Uterque.
The chain has fared better than rivals by aggressively
expanding into faster-growing markets, such as Asia, and now has
more than 5,500 stores across about 80 countries.
Inditex is expected to post a 10.7 percent increase in net
profit for the year through January to 1.92 billion euros ($2.54
billion), on sales up 10 percent to 13.78 billion, a Reuters
poll forecast.
Inditex shares reached a record high 72.15 euros on Monday,
as investors speculated as to whether the cash-rich Spanish firm
might increase its dividend.
Inditex's production model is seen as having shielded it
from some of the worst effects of the crisis by allowing it to
adapt quickly to shifting consumer behaviour and changes in
labour and material costs.
As well as making clothes in Asia, where labour costs are
rising from previously low levels, Inditex retains manufacturing
operations in Spain -- in its home region Galicia -- as well as
in neighbouring Portugal and Morocco.
"The Spanish-based powerhouse has managed to extend its
footprint to 82 countries without diluting its profit margins or
capital returns, thus proving that its business model is
scalable," said Espirito Santo bank, initiating coverage of
Inditex on Tuesday with a buy recommendation.
Some analysts think Inditex's expansion will slow given the
maturity of Zara's network in southern Europe. "We believe that
medium-term space growth could disappoint," said Liberum Capital
in a note to clients.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah Morris; Editing by David Hulmes)