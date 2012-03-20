* Kazimir back EU's fiscal compact, budgetary rules

* Responsible to deliver on Slovak austerity pledges

BRATISLAVA, March 20 Slovakia's former deputy finance minister and the deputy chairman of the centre-left Smer party, Peter Kazimir, will take over as finance minister following Smer's election victory this month, the party's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Kazimir, 43, served at the ministry during incoming Prime Minister Robert Fico's first term in 2006-2010, and was co-responsible for the completion of the country's accession to the euro zone in January 2009.

His task will be to meet the country's pledge to cut the fiscal deficit below the European Union threshold of 3 percent of gross domestic product next year, from the 4.6 percent target set by the outgoing centre-right administration for this year.

Smer's strategy to meet the target is focused on the revenue side, through higher income tax for wealthy Slovaks, businesses and banks.

Kazimir, who studied economic and foreign trade in Bratislava and has varied business experience including activities in the real estate sector, is a strong backer of steps to strengthen fiscal discipline in the euro zone.

He has said he was open to debate about combining capacity of the euro zone's temporary rescue fund (EFSF) and its successor the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a point under discussion among the bloc's policymakers at the moment.

He supports the European fiscal compact, designed to enforce budgetary discipline in the European Union, and co-authored Slovakia's constitutional law on a constitutional debt cap, set at 60 percent of the gross domestic product.

Kazimir said in the past he could not imagine a forced exit of Greece from the euro zone, adding it was up to Athens to decide its fate.

Fico has said he would present his entire cabinet to President Ivan Gasparovic by April 4, when the parliament will hold its opening session for the first time since March 10 election where Smer won an outright majority of 83 votes in the 150-seat house.

