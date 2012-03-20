* Rovio to get own retail areas in thousands of U.S. stores
* Linkup will be bigger than existing deal with Barnes &
Noble
* Marketing chief says $9 bln valuation as good as any guess
* Company in no hurry for IPO
By Georgina Prodhan
LONDON, March 20 Angry Birds maker Rovio is
teaming up with a major U.S. retail chain to put its branded
toys, books and T-shirts in dedicated areas of thousands of
stores nationwide, the Finnish company's marketing chief told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The maker of the world's most-downloaded game plans the
launch to coincide with the debut later this week of Angry Birds
Space, the latest in the series of puzzle games currently being
played for a total of 300 million minutes per day.
Angry Birds has been downloaded more than 700 million times
on Apple (AAPL.O) iPhones, other smartphones, iPads and desktop
computers. It is also the fastest-growing game on Facebook, but
sees itself as an entertainment brand, not just a games company.
"We want to make Angry Birds a permanent part of pop
culture," Peter Vesterbacka said in an interview in London,
comparing the brand to Sanrio's (8136.T) Hello Kitty or
Nintendo's 7974.OS Mario. "We're just getting started."
Rovio did not want to name the U.S. retailer ahead of the
official launch, but it will be bigger than an existing
partnership with bookseller Barnes & Noble (BKS.N), where
visitors to the stores can pick up game credits for free.
Rovio also plans to open branded retail stores in China
soon. [ID:nL5E8DS7WA]
Since the launch just over two years ago of the first Angry
Birds game, in which players use a slingshot to catapult birds
and destroy green pigs hidden in fortresses, Rovio has grown
from a small Finnish startup to a brand worth as much as $9
billion.
It has had to move out of central Helsinki to new
headquarters next to mobile phone maker Nokia NOK1V.HE, and
its staff numbers have ballooned to 300 from 50 a year ago.
Asked about the $9 billion valuation, which some media have
reported, Vesterbacka said: "It's as good a guess as any." He
compared Rovio to Facebook games maker Zynga ZYNG.O, which
went public in December and has a market value of $9.6 billion.
Vesterbacka reiterated that Rovio was in no hurry for a
public listing. Its last funding round was last year, when it
raised $42 million from venture capital firms Accel, Atomico and
Felicis Ventures.
He said Rovio had not needed the money and had raised the
capital primarily to attract onto its board investors such as
Atomico's founder Niklas Zennstrom, a co-founder of Skype.
"This year we'll be very busy, like we were last year, with
building up the infrastructure," said Vesterbacka. "We can fund
our own growth."
(Editing by David Holmes)
((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com)(+4420 7542 7954)(Reuters
Messaging: georgina.prodhan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: ANGRYBIRDS/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.