BUCHAREST, March 21

PRIME MINISTER

Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu is expected to meet Jerome Olive, the head of Renault Dacia Romania.

CEE MARKETS

The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint weakened against the euro on Tuesday and other currencies were flat as concern over global economic prospects pushed back the euro and European stocks, while local factors pointed to a stable interest rate outlook in the region.

POWER MARKETS

The liberalization of Romania's power market, agreed with the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission under an aid deal will begin in September, when 15 percent of electricity provided to industrial consumers will no longer have prices regulated by the national energy regulator ANRE, the economy minister was quotes as saying on Tuesday.

The centrist coalition government approved a calendar earlier this month to liberalize its electricity market by 2013 for industrial consumers and 2017 for households, which will likely raise prices and encourage much needed investment.

EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will invest 400-500 million euros a year in Romania over the next three years to support economic development, the bank said on Tuesday.

TRANSELECTRICA

Investors have bid 5.53 percent of the offer of a 15 percent stake listing in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica . The offer started on March 14 and runs until March 27. Ziarul Financiar, Page 4

FORD

American carmaker Ford plans to hire 500 people at its Romanian plant in Craiova, a company official said. After this, it will reach 4,000 employees in Craiova.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

