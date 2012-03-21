BUCHAREST, March 21 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Wednesday.
PRIME MINISTER
Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu is expected to meet
Jerome Olive, the head of Renault Dacia Romania.
CEE MARKETS
The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint weakened against the
euro on Tuesday and other currencies were flat as concern over
global economic prospects pushed back the euro and European
stocks, while local factors pointed to a stable interest rate
outlook in the region.
POWER MARKETS
The liberalization of Romania's power market, agreed with
the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission
under an aid deal will begin in September, when 15 percent of
electricity provided to industrial consumers will no longer have
prices regulated by the national energy regulator ANRE, the
economy minister was quotes as saying on Tuesday.
The centrist coalition government approved a calendar
earlier this month to liberalize its electricity market by 2013
for industrial consumers and 2017 for households, which will
likely raise prices and encourage much needed investment.
www.mediafax.ro
EBRD
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will
invest 400-500 million euros a year in Romania over the next
three years to support economic development, the bank said on
Tuesday.
TRANSELECTRICA
Investors have bid 5.53 percent of the offer of a 15 percent
stake listing in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica
. The offer started on March 14 and runs until March
27. Ziarul Financiar, Page 4
FORD
American carmaker Ford plans to hire 500 people at its
Romanian plant in Craiova, a company official said. After this,
it will reach 4,000 employees in Craiova.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
