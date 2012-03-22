HELSINKI, March 22 Nokia Siemens Networks said
it will cut 624 jobs in Finland, half of its previous estimate,
although it kept its target of eliminating 17,000 jobs worldwide
to make the network equipment business more profitable.
The company, formed by Nokia and Siemens
in 2007, said in November that it wants to cut around
17,000 jobs, almost a quarter of the group's workforce.
The company faces strong pricing competition from Chinese
rivals and Sweden's Ericsson, and has said it wants
to focus on boosting its profitability rather than its market
share.
It recently said it was outsourcing 240 jobs to Finnish IT
services firm Tieto.
