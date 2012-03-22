(Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, March 22 Europe's economy has stabilised since December, recently created super-watchdog, the European Systemic Risk Board, said on Thursday, but warned against sounding a premature all-clear and said lending patterns needed to be followed closely.

The ESRB, designed to give early warnings and one of Europe's flagship responses to the financial crisis, said the resilience of the financial system needed to be improved and called for banks to bolster their balance sheets but without slamming the brakes on lending.

"The ESRB has observed signs of stabilisation in the EU economy and an improvement in the situation of financial markets," it said in a statement.

"At the same time, an environment of uncertainty and fragility in segments of the EU financial system persists."

A negative feedback loop between bank funding, sovereign debt and meagre growth prospects remained the key systemic risk, it said, adding that the main issue was now to ensure that still-strained lending conditions would not lead to a shortage of money available for lending.

"The ESRB will monitor lending conditions in the EU and stands ready to draw attention to the need for corrective actions in case clear signs of a credit crunch materialise," the watchdog said.

It drew attention to the positive impact of the 1 trillion euro injection of three-year loans by the European Central Bank in December and February, saying they had eased bank funding pressures.

At the same time, banks have to repair their balance sheets to reduce their dependence on central banks. There are first signs of banks returning to market funding, it said, and urged lenders to use their profits to improve their capital base.

The ESRB, which is chaired by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, is made up of mix of central bankers and financial industry bodies and is designed to take a bird's eye view of Europe's economy and flag up any emerging problems for relevant authorities to act on.

Critics argue it has no formal teeth and is therefore likely to prove ineffective. The ESRB argues, however, that its ability to issue public warnings means it can harness the disciplinary forces of the market. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Catherine Evans)