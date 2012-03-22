(Adds details, background)
FRANKFURT, March 22 Europe's economy has
stabilised since December, recently created super-watchdog, the
European Systemic Risk Board, said on Thursday, but warned
against sounding a premature all-clear and said lending patterns
needed to be followed closely.
The ESRB, designed to give early warnings and one of
Europe's flagship responses to the financial crisis, said the
resilience of the financial system needed to be improved and
called for banks to bolster their balance sheets but without
slamming the brakes on lending.
"The ESRB has observed signs of stabilisation in the EU
economy and an improvement in the situation of financial
markets," it said in a statement.
"At the same time, an environment of uncertainty and
fragility in segments of the EU financial system persists."
A negative feedback loop between bank funding, sovereign
debt and meagre growth prospects remained the key systemic risk,
it said, adding that the main issue was now to ensure that
still-strained lending conditions would not lead to a shortage
of money available for lending.
"The ESRB will monitor lending conditions in the EU and
stands ready to draw attention to the need for corrective
actions in case clear signs of a credit crunch materialise," the
watchdog said.
It drew attention to the positive impact of the 1 trillion
euro injection of three-year loans by the European Central Bank
in December and February, saying they had eased bank funding
pressures.
At the same time, banks have to repair their balance sheets
to reduce their dependence on central banks. There are first
signs of banks returning to market funding, it said, and urged
lenders to use their profits to improve their capital base.
The ESRB, which is chaired by European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi, is made up of mix of central bankers and
financial industry bodies and is designed to take a bird's eye
view of Europe's economy and flag up any emerging problems for
relevant authorities to act on.
Critics argue it has no formal teeth and is therefore likely
to prove ineffective. The ESRB argues, however, that its ability
to issue public warnings means it can harness the disciplinary
forces of the market.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Catherine Evans)