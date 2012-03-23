The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN

Private equity funds Palladio and Sator said late on Thursday they were extending the deadline of their offer to rescue the insurance group Fondiaria-SAI to April 30 to give more time to the players involved to assess it.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The conditions set by the Monte dei paschi foundation for a sale of a stake in the lender are not compatible with an offer made by Equinox, the head of the private equity fund, Salvatore Mancuso, told news agency ANSA on Thursday.

* The offer from the Menarini group for 4 percent of the bank will probably arrive on Friday as too will that of the fund Optimum for about 2 percent, Il Messaggero said without citing sources. The foundation has turned down an offer from South American fund Sete Brasil, it said.

* ENI, SNAM

Eni shareholders may be given an option to take a dividend in cash or in Snam shares as part of plans to get the oil and gas group out of Snam, the weekly Il Mondo said.

Il Mondo also said there are 10 bookrunners involved in moves to refinance 11.2 billion euros of debt ahead of the exit of Eni from the gas grid company. The four coordinating banks include Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.

A major oil find in the Arctic made by Statoil could contain an extra 350 million barrels of oil reserves, Norwegian daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Friday. Eni is a partner in the Skrugard field.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

Standard & Poor's has raised the outlook for the conglomerate to stable from negative, reflecting slightly better than expected 2011 results and expectations that the group's diversification will help it offset weaker truck sales in southern Europe.

* SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The group could grow through acquisitions in the next few years, the investment bank head of Intesa Sanpaolo Gaetano Micciche said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Otre

PININFARINA

The company posted a 11.5 million euro net loss in 2011 compared to a loss of 33.1 million euros a year earlier. In a statement it said an agreement with its creditors to reschedule its debt was within reach and should be concluded within a few weeks.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................