WARSAW, March 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BELKA ON RATES

Elevated inflation in Poland is of temporary nature, driven by imported prices and does not threaten the country's economic growth bound to slow this year, central bank governor Marek Belka was quoted on Tuesday as saying.

Asked if the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council would now abandon its recent hawkish tone on rates following some weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data, Belka also told the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily:

"Certainly, the latest data slightly change the outlook for the next weeks and months. But there will also be no dovish tones and there is no chance for rate cuts either."

KGHM

Europe's no.2 copper producer KGHM debates its 2012 budget and may release this year's profit guidance.

PENSION ROW

The Polish ruling coalition is getting closer to an internal compromise on a flagship plan by Prime Minister Donald Tusk who wants to raise and equalise Poles' retirement age at 67 years, papers write.

The two parties are discussing an idea of "partial pensions" under which Poles above 62 years old could already start receiving some part of their pension payouts.

POLPHARMA & POLFA WARSZAWA

Poland's anti-monopoly body gave drugmaker Polpharma green light to take over smaller rival Polfa Warszawa, daily Rzeczpospolita writes.

PRIVATISATION

Poland may float armaments and military equipment producer Bumar in 2013 as part of its plan to privatise 300 state-owned companies this year and the next, the Rzeczpospolita daily writes.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

