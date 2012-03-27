The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

UNICREDIT

The bank will release its fourth quarter results on Tuesday.

FONDARIA SAI, PREMAFIN, UNIPOL

Two Italian private equity funds have sent a letter to Fondiaria-SAI asking for clarification on a capital increase approved by the troubled insurer, as the funds press ahead with a bid rivalling an earlier offer launched by peer Unipol to save Fondiaria.

Insurance sector regulator Isvap has invited Fondiaria to hold a shareholder meeting and approve its planned capital increase without delay, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday.

BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

The bank's management board is expected to approve on Tuesday a provision for bondholders claiming losses on their investments in a 2009/13 convertible bond, Il Sole 24 Ore said without naming its sources.

FINMECCANICA

Hitachi could be close to buy 50 percent of AnsaldoBreda unit in a deal which would also see the Japanese group take a stake in Ansaldo STS, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday without naming its sources. It added Cassa Depositi e Prestiti may also take a stake in Ansaldo STS.

Finmeccanica will report its full-year results on Tuesday.

IMPREGILO

Impregilo, the Italian builder at the centre of a battle for control, is in talks to find partners or buyers for its engineering units Fisia Italimpianti and Fisia Babcock, chief executive Alberto Rubegni said on Monday.

PRYSMIAN

The group's CEO said on Monday the first quarter will not be worse than the same period last year.

* SARAS

Nomura starts Saras with buy

* ERG

Nomura starts Erg with reduce

* MAIRE TECNIMONT

Nomura cuts Maire Tecnimont price target to 0.57 euros from 1 euros; rating reduce.

