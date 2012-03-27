BRIEF-Georgia Power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse
* Georgia power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse for Vogtle nuclear expansion
LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Russia's triple-tranche 144a/Reg S bond will be composed of a USD2bn five-year tranche, a USD2bn ten-year tranche and a USD3bn 30-year tranche, according to a source.
Reports were heard in the market this afternoon that the book was worth more than USD18bn across all three tranches.
Early price guidance for the five-year has been refined to UST+230-235bp from an early indication in the UST+235bp area. The ten-year will price in a UST+240-245bp range, tighter than early guidance in the UST+245bp area, while the thirty year target is in the UST+250-255bp range, from the original guidance of UST+255bp area.
The deal is expected to price Wednesday via BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Troika Dialog and VTB Capital.
* Consolidated Energy Finance S.A. announces early tender results for its senior floating rate notes due 2019 and 6.75 pct senior notes due 2019 and early settlement of tender offer Source text for Eikon: