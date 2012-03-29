The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Bank due to report 2011 results

TELECOM ITALIA

Company due to report 2011 results. According to Il Sole 24, the group will book writedowns on goodwill for 7 billion euros, as well as total dividends of 900 million euros.

UNICREDIT

A group of foundations that are key shareholders in UniCredit are due to meet on Monday to discuss the replacement of chairman Dieter Rampl, due to resign mid-April, Il Sole 24 Ore reports.

Italian tax police have seized 1.1 billion euros ($1.46 billion) of assets belonging to members of the Gaddafi family. These include stakes in Italy's largest bank UniCredit , oil and gas giant Eni, defence group Finmeccanica, carmaker Fiat, truck-maker Fiat Industrial and Turin-based soccer club Juventus .

FINMECCANICA

Il Sole 24 Ore says First Reserve is and Siemens could be interested in Finmeccanica unit Ansaldo Energia.

FIAT

Carmaker is going ahead with a few more stoppages at two of its Italian plants even after the suspension of a six-week long truckers' strike, which it said it came too late.

