BUCHAREST, March 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

CBANK RATE MEETING

Romania's central bank holds rate-setting meeting. Central bank governor Mugur Isarescu will hold briefing after the meeting at 1230 GMT.

PREVIEW-ROMANIA C.BANK TO CUT RATES

Romania's central bank will likely cut interest rates for the fourth straight time and once more before the middle of the year, but caution over the impact of global fuel prices and a parliamentary election may make it pause thereafter.

SUPREME-DEFENCE COUNCIL

Romania's Supreme Defence Council is expected to meet on Thursday at 1100 GMT. President Traian Basescu will attend the meeting.

EU COMMISSIONER IN ROMANIA

Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu is expected to meet Maria Damanaki, EU Commissioner for Fisheries and Maritime Affairs.

POWER GRID DEAL GETS ROMANIA PRIVATISATIONS MOVING

Romania sold a 15 percent stake in power grid operator Transelectrica for about 37.7 million euros ($50.2 million), it said on Wednesday, setting the stage for more deals that could raise nearly $2 billion.

LSE STRENGTHENS TIES WITH ROMANIA AHEAD OF ASSET SALES

The London Stock Exchange has agreed to help promote Romanian companies to London investors as it looks to strengthen its ties with central and eastern Europe, an important source of new listings activity in recent years.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies drifted lower on Wednesday, with the forint the biggest loser a day after its central bank kept interest rates on hold and Romania's leu holding steady ahead of an expected cut in its own rates.

RETAIL

Romanians spent over 4 billion euros in hypermarkets last year, up 16 percent from 2010, a GfK study showed. Sales in supermarkets grew by 14 percent last year from 2010.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

BCR

Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), majority owned by Erste Group Bank AG, will likely not pay dividends this year given its low profit, Erste finance chief Manfred Wimmer said.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 7

SHALE GAS

Romania's centrist coalition government has approved three shale gas exploration licenses for U.S. firm Chevron on three areas near the Black Sea. Chevron will invest at least $65 million in exploration, which could last 4-10 years.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 2

OIL FIELD

Universal Premium will start production on oil field estimated at 1 billion euros in western Romania in the second half of this year.

Ziarul Financiar

