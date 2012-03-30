LONDON/NEW YORK March 30 (IFR) - French banks are running
into major obstacles in the Yankee bond market, with US
investors effectively demanding too high a premium on worries
about the country's upcoming election.
While European investors generally see French banks as among
the best credits around, US buyers are worried about their
exposure to sovereign debt -- and what could happen if the
socialists come to power.
"We have seen plenty of presentations and trade ideas on
buying French and other European bank paper, but we haven't seen
anything convincing enough to make us believe we should invest,"
said Scott Kimball, a senior portfolio manager at investment
firm Taplin, Canida & Habacht.
"You can't afford to get it wrong on an investment in a
high-beta name like a French bank, when you are in a low
interest rate environment and spreads on corporate paper have
already tightened considerably."
French banks are in the somewhat embarrassing spot of being
the only financial institutions from a core eurozone country yet
to reclaim access to the US markets.
"French banks' valuations are being weighed down by
uncertainties over the French presidential election," said
Yannick Naud, a French portfolio manager at Glendevon King Asset
Management.
"If Hollande is elected, his proposed measures on tightening
banking regulations would push up costs and reduce earnings, by
as much as 12% according to recent analyst estimations. On top
of that, banks will face significantly higher taxes from both
Hollande and Sarkozy."
It's not that French banks can't get a Yankee deal done now
-- it's just that they'd have to pay at least 25bp more than
what they'd pay if they simply stayed at home.
"The challenge for the French banks is the funding they can
achieve in the US versus their own currency," said one financial
institutions group (FIG) coverage banker at one of the major
bond houses in New York.
"I think the best French banks could do a deal, but right
now they'd probably have to pay more than 25bp than what it
would cost them in euros."
Outside of France, some big bank names in Europe have been
able to access the Yankee market at or inside the cost of
issuing in euros.
Lloyds, for instance, priced a US$1.5bn five-year Yankee on
March 21 that came about 30bp inside of what it would have cost
to issue the same amount in euros.
Meanwhile others, such as ING, have valued the ability to
show they have diverse enough investors to suck up some extra
cost for issuing in dollars. The cut-off point, some bankers
say, is when the extra cost tips over the 20-25bp mark.
BETTER OFF HOME?
That said, French banks are unlikely to try too hard to get
into the US market while European investors look so favourably
on what they view as a core credit.
"We continue to see France as a core country and French
credit as some of the best in Europe," said a European covered
bond investor.
"I'm really surprised to hear that US investors are
concerned about elections and the sovereign downgrade."
In the past two months, senior unsecured French bank spreads
have plummeted by as much as 200bp, and national champions like
BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH have priced deals
through their secondary curves.
This marks a significant departure from last year, when
spreads rocketed and the country's strongest credits were forced
to cough up premiums of 15bp-20bp to access the market.
Explaining this shift in sentiment, bankers say an apparent
end of the Greek saga, more certainty on France's credit rating,
and EUR1trn of added liquidity through the LTRO have rekindled
European investor passion for French credit.
"There is no question about French credits in Europe," said
a syndicate banker.
"The market is feeling much more stable in the covered bond
space, following a number of ok senior deals and some that
failed to achieve the results they were going for."
Historically, French borrowers have not been big issuers of
Yankee bonds. They have, however, been massively reliant on
short-dated funding through the money markets - a lifeline that
was cut off last autumn in the midst of the Greek crisis.
Some in the market feel that the more US investors see other
Yankee bank deals trade well, the more they'll consider tighter
pricing for the French.
New issue concessions have ratcheted in significantly in
just the last month on European Yankee FIG deals - Lloyds, for
instance, only paid a 10bp concession.
"I think you'll probably see a few of the German banks next
in the Yankee market. And then, assuming they go well, we will
probably see the French," said one FIG banker in New York.
"French banks could access the dollar market in Q2 if the
market continues to improve," said Vincent Hoarau, head of
covered bond syndicate at Credit Agricole CIB.
"France is still wider than any other credit, so it is only
a matter of time until US investors see the value in buying into
the country's debt."