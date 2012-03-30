The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ENI

Eni has agreed to sell its 3.5 billion euro ($4.65 billion) stake in Portuguese energy company Galp Energia in phases as it moves to shift its focus to developing large upstream oil and gas development.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's biggest telecom player Telecom Italia posted a 2011 net loss of 4.726 billion euros, after a 7.3 billion euro goodwill write-down on its domestic business due to a worsening of the economic prospects.

FIAT

Fiat will not leave Italy, the group's CEO Sergio Marchionne was cited as saying by the online Canadian publication Tandem.

FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN

The troubled Italian insurer said on Thursday that comparisons of its financial situation with that of well-known companies that have faced bankruptcy was hurting its shares.

In a statement on Friday Unipol and Premafin said their merger agreement foresees that Unipol, once it takes control of Premafin, will not propose any form of legal action against current managers and auditors at Premafin-Fondiaria in office in the period 2007-2011.

* BANCO POPOLARE

In the letter sent shareholders ahead of the shareholder meeting the bank's CEO expressed optimism on returning to a dividend payment, several papers said.

BENETTON

The Benetton family holding buyout offer of minority shareholders to delist the clothing retailer ends on Friday.

